Iran reveals non-oil product exports via Semnan Province customs
Iran exported 161,000 tons of non-oil goods worth $86 million through Semnan customs from March to August 2025. Export value rose 19%, while volume fell 3% year-on-year. Key exports included rubber products, ceramics, and sodium carbonate to 34 countries.
