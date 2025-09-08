Kyrgyzstan reopens doors to skies with Naryn and Kazarman airports

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 8. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov officially inaugurated two airports, Naryn and Kazarman, in the city of Naryn, Trend reports via the administration of the president.

Passenger terminals at Naryn and Kazarman have been modernized, with a capacity of up to 100 passengers per hour, equipped with new facilities and technical means to maintain airport operations. The projects were fully funded by the Airports of Kyrgyzstan company, with total investment reaching 8.175 billion soms ($93.4 million), including 3.356 billion soms ($38.3 million)spent on passenger service infrastructure and equipment.

Addressing residents of Naryn, the Toguz-Toro district, and representatives of Kyrgyzstan’s aviation sector, the president Zhaparov emphasized that the reconstructed airports aim to develop the region and provide greater convenience for local communities. He noted that air connectivity plays a crucial role for the landlocked country in strengthening ties with other nations.

“The reopening of these airports will improve transport infrastructure in mountainous regions and enhance their investment appeal. It will also facilitate the arrival of foreign entrepreneurs and tourists, bringing significant social and economic benefits to the Naryn region and Toguz-Toro district,” Zhaparov said.

The president also highlighted other recent developments in the country’s aviation sector, including the commissioning of Talas Airport in May last year, the opening of the international Karakol Airport at the end of 2024, ongoing upgrades at Osh and Tamchy airports, and the construction of a new international airport in Jalal-Abad.

Starting today, the official flight route between Bishkek and Naryn has resumed, restoring air connectivity that had been suspended since 1999.