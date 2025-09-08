Kyrgyzstan nears home stretch to shake off EU aviation blacklist

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 8. The final audit for removing Kyrgyzstan from the European Union’s aviation blacklist is scheduled for December 2025, President Sadyr Zhaparov said during the official inauguration of Naryn and Kazarman airports in the city of Naryn, Trend reports via the administration of the president.

He noted that Kyrgyzstan has crossed the finish line of the process, and on October 7, a delegation from the country’s Civil Aviation Agency will sit down for a crucial meeting with the European Commission in Brussels.

“We firmly believe that European skies will reopen for Kyrgyzstan, which has been restricted since 2006. This will make our country accessible to millions of European tourists and open up a large market that values pristine nature, ancient culture, and new travel destinations,” he said.

The president articulated that the reactivation of European airspace will substantially enhance tourism dynamics and generate avenues for Kyrgyzstan to integrate with a broader global marketplace.

