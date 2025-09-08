Iran ramps up production from its Nowruz oil field
Oil production at Iran’s Nowruz oil field in Bushehr Province has increased by 1,500 barrels per day, according to the Iranian Offshore Oil Company. The rise is attributed to the installation of a two-kilometer submarine power cable connecting the field to its well platforms. The complex operation was completed by local workers with support from a domestic startup.
