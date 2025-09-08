Kazakhstan’s Almaty region rack up record for budget revenues
Photo: Akimat (local government) of the Kazakhstan’s Almaty's region
In 2025, Almaty region's budget revenues surpassed 1 trillion tenge ($1.9 billion) for the first time, with own revenues nearly doubling to 630 billion tenge ($1.2 billion) from 2022 to 2024, mainly from excise taxes. Significant investments in infrastructure and social sectors contributed to this growth, including road repairs, gas supply to settlements, and funding for education, healthcare, and social protection.
