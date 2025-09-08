Azerbaijan's construction business loan portfolio experiences hefty upward trajectory
As of August 1, 2025, Azerbaijani banks’ business loan portfolio in the construction sector totaled 1.47 billion manat ($860 million). This marks a 4.4 percent monthly decline but a 6.7 percent increase year-on-year. The portfolio stood at 1.54 billion manat ($910 million) in July and 1.38 billion manat ($810 million) in August 2024.
