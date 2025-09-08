Azerbaijan’s industrial sector sees decline in business loan portfolio

As of August 1, 2025, Azerbaijani banks’ business loan portfolio in the industrial sector stood at 2.6 billion manat ($1.49 billion). The portfolio decreased by 72.6 million manat ($41.3 million), or 2.7 percent, compared to the previous month. It also fell by 77.6 million manat ($44.2 million), or 2.9 percent, compared to the same period last year.

