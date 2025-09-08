IFC appoints new regional vice president for Middle East and Central Asia

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 8. The International Finance Corporation (IFC) has appointed Riccardo Puliti as its new Regional Vice President for the Middle East and Central Asia, Trend reports via the IFC.

The region covers countries in the Middle East, Central Asia, Türkiye, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. These economies vary in development and face challenges such as geopolitical tensions, fragility, and economic and political crises. IFC, as part of the World Bank Group, will focus on reforms, financing, and investments that boost cross-border trade, competitiveness, and inclusion and support fragile and conflict-affected states.

“I am honored to take on this role at such a pivotal moment for the region. The challenges are significant, but so are the opportunities. By working with governments, the private sector, and development partners, we can help countries diversify their economies, create quality jobs, and build resilience,” Puliti said.

He pointed out the need to ramp up investments in manufacturing, services, sustainable infrastructure, and inclusive finance.

“Our goal is to help countries attract capital and expertise, strengthen competitiveness, and ensure growth benefits everyone—especially women, youth, and underserved communities,” he added.

IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets. It operates in over 100 countries, using capital, expertise, and influence to create opportunities in developing economies. In fiscal year 2025, IFC committed a record $71.7 billion to private companies and financial institutions, leveraging private capital to fight poverty and support sustainable development.

