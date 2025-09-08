Kazakhstan, Russia, and China join forces to triple trade via Selyatino transport hub

Photo: Ministry of Investment, Industry and Science of the Moscow region of Russia

The transport and logistics center (TLC) "Selyatino," a key part of the China-Russia-Kazakhstan (CRK) project, is set for major expansion to triple exports to China from the Moscow region.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register