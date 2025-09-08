Israeli envoy commends Azerbaijan’s ongoing care for its Jewish community

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8.​ Chairman of the State Committee on Religious Associations of Azerbaijan, Ramin Mammadov, met on September 8 with Ronen Krausz, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Israel to Azerbaijan, the committee told Trend.

The meeting highlighted the importance of the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Israel, with discussions focusing in particular on prospects for expanding cooperation in interfaith and intercultural dialogue. Mammadov congratulated the ambassador on his new diplomatic mission and wished him success. He stressed that under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan pursues a policy based on multicultural values and religious tolerance, where communities of different faiths coexist in peace and mutual respect.

Ambassador Ronen Krausz expressed satisfaction with the attention and care shown to the traditions of the Jewish community in Azerbaijan. He praised the country’s atmosphere of religious tolerance and underlined the importance of sharing experiences in this field.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest and explored new opportunities for cooperation.

