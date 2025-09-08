Iran, Turkmenistan develop joint program to boost cargo transit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8.​ Iran and Turkmenistan are preparing a joint program aimed at increasing cargo transport and transit to 20 million tons annually, said Farzaneh Sadegh, Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Trend reports.

Speaking at a meeting on September 7 in Tehran with Turkmenistan’s Minister of Railway Transport, Mammet Akmammedov, Sadegh emphasized that both countries are closely focused on expanding cargo transport and transit, noting that rail shipments alone could reach six million tons per year.

She articulated that augmenting the interchange of freight rolling stock is pivotal to realizing the projected throughput metrics.



“The quotidian logistics and interchange of 400 freight wagons at the Serakhs frontier and 150 at the Incheburun frontier could substantially enhance the dynamics of transit and cargo transportation,” Sadegh stressed.



In accordance with the bilateral strategic framework established between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Turkmenistan, both nations are poised to operationalize a target of facilitating an annual throughput of 20 million metric tons traversing their respective jurisdictions by the year 2028.

