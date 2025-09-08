Kazakhstan setting its sights on skies, aiming to soar as Eurasia’s premier aviation hub

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 8. Our strategic task is to become the leading aviation hub in the Eurasian space, said Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during his annual Address to the People of Kazakhstan, Trend reports.



As the president noted, in recent years, large-scale work has been carried out to modernize aviation infrastructure.

“Last year, new terminals were opened in Almaty, Shymkent, and Kyzylorda. The construction of new airports in Zaysan, Katon-Karagai, and Kenderli will be completed soon. The restoration of the airport in Arkalyk has also begun,” he said.

The president drove home that the initiation of these initiatives will catalyze economic dynamism within the regions, generate employment opportunities, and serve as a stimulus for the advancement of various ancillary sectors. This endeavor will persist.



“A targeted emphasis of the administration ought to be the socio-economic advancement of the Torgai region.” Another critical concern is the advancement of air freight logistics. Notwithstanding the favorable trajectory in air cargo throughput, there exists substantial latent capacity for incremental volumetric expansion. Previously, I had already mandated the amplification of the throughput of processed air cargo,” he articulated.



Furthermore, the president pointed out that within the framework of the burgeoning e-commerce landscape and the logistics of advanced technological commodities, the “air cargo” sector represents a lucrative and sought-after niche.



“We must strategically cultivate aerohubs, guaranteeing their seamless incorporation into international logistics frameworks. Concurrently, it is imperative to streamline the governance of the express freight logistics sector. This is imperative to safeguard the interests of the consumer base,” Tokayev stressed.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel