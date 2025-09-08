Kazakhstan facing inflationary pressures ramping up in August 2025

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

On September 8 in Astana, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin chaired a meeting on rising inflation, which reached 12.2 percent in August. First Vice Minister Azamat Amrin reported the highest price growth in several regions, including Karaganda and Astana.

