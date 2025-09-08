Kazakhstan to reform public sector and take step back from economic limelight

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 8. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has instructed to prepare concrete proposals for reforming the public sector during his annual Address to the People of Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

The President of Kazakhstan highlighted that the pervasive reliance on commercial modalities to address non-commercial objectives is exacerbating cost escalations nationwide, leading to a proliferation of corporate entities and a diminishing emphasis on tangible outcomes.



"I mandate the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms, in conjunction with the Government, to formulate actionable proposals for the transformation of the public sector, and if deemed requisite, I stand prepared to promulgate the appropriate decree," Tokayev articulated.



The President of Kazakhstan drove home the necessity for a legislative overhaul concerning state property, emphasizing the imperative to delineate the parameters of state engagement within the economic framework and establish the acceptable legal stipulations for governance.

“For many years, the task of reducing the role of the state in the economy has remained on the agenda. State organizations and companies continue to multiply without justification, hindering the full development of private enterprises. The country already has almost 25,000 organizations with state participation. The functions and structure of most of them cannot withstand any criticism and are even illogical,” added Tokayev.

