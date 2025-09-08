Azerbaijan rolls out nation's Artificial Intelligence Academy (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8.​ The opening ceremony of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Academy was held in Baku today, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport said in a statement, Trend reports.

The event was attended by Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev and Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev.

The ceremony informed about the academy's action plan, educational programs, and goals set for the development of the AI ecosystem in the country.

The participants got acquainted with the educational environment and created conditions and exchanged views with students on preparation for the educational process, their expectations, and future plans.

AI Academy is a training center that will operate with the support of AZCON Holding.

The academy was established in accordance with the "Artificial Intelligence Strategy of Azerbaijan for 2025-2028."

The academy prioritizes training specialists in the field of artificial intelligence and accelerating digital transformation in the country.

Besides, the academy aims to make Azerbaijan a leading center for artificial intelligence education and the implementation of innovative projects in the region in the future.

The educational programs are developed in accordance with international standards and are based on the experience of leading universities in the world.

The academic staff consists of specialists with extensive experience in the field of artificial intelligence and modern technologies.

Incorporating into the global scientific ecosystem stands as a paramount focus within the institution's strategic initiatives.



To achieve this objective, strategic alliances have been forged with premier global higher education entities specializing in artificial intelligence, including the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the University of California, Carnegie Mellon University, Harvard University, and Stanford University.



Esteemed academicians and researchers from these renowned institutions will be solicited to participate in the Academy as distinguished guest lecturers.



The AI Academy prioritizes domains such as empirical inquiry and the advancement of cutting-edge initiatives.



Emerging talent and domain experts engaged in this ecosystem will have the capacity to ideate on entrepreneurial ventures, engage in pragmatic initiatives, and leverage cross-border exposure.



An initial iteration of a generative artificial intelligence language model was showcased at the event.



This prototype was developed through the implementation of directional learning methodologies and iterative adjustments on an extensive dataset comprising 10 billion tokens and 1.2 million synthetic data points.



The initiative is recognized as a pivotal benchmark in the evolution of the national innovation framework, concurrently showcasing the viability of Azerbaijan's autonomous artificial intelligence capabilities.



"The inception of the Artificial Intelligence Academy is pivotal in cultivating a new cadre of experts within the nation, bolstering the digital economy, and enhancing Azerbaijan's stature on the international artificial intelligence landscape," articulated Tunjay Baghirov, Director of the National Artificial Intelligence Center.



All pedagogical initiatives proffered by the institution are executed on a comprehensive scholarship framework.



Details regarding the forthcoming phases of enrollment into the programs, along with other advancements, will be disseminated through the official digital platform and social media channels of the AI Academy.

