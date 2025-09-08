Newly appointed official reseller grants Kazakhstan access to Starlink
Photo: “Starlink”
ASTEL has become the official reseller of Starlink in Kazakhstan, marking the first local partnership with SpaceX’s satellite internet provider. Leveraging over 30 years of satellite communication experience, ASTEL will offer integrated internet solutions combining geostationary and low-earth orbit technologies.
