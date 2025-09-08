Azerbaijan’s SOCAR delivers second interest payout on green bonds

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. The second interest payment on SOCAR's green bonds took place on September 8, 2025, Trend reports via SOCAR Capital.



A total of $3 million has already been transferred to bondholders' accounts as a result of the second interest payment.

The green bonds issued by SOCAR on January 15, 2025, to support large-scale and targeted steps taken by our country in the field of green energy, have attracted great interest from investors.

On the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE), SOCAR's green bonds, which have been traded on the secondary market since March 7 this year, have been traded in more than 370 transactions worth $16 million, causing another revival in the domestic capital market.

The trading volume of SOCAR bonds in circulation on the Baku Stock Exchange amounted to approximately $81 million. The number of transactions concluded was 1,475 (53.5 percent of the total volume of corporate bond transactions on the BSE).

Since the first issue of SOCAR bonds (2016), SOCAR has paid citizens and investors interest in the amount of $47.8 million.

SOCAR's green bonds, for which ABB Invest is the market maker, have a maturity of five years and an annual yield of 6 percent. The bonds are exempt from all taxes, coupon payments are made every 3 months, and at maturity, they will bring their owners a total income of $60 million.

Official information about SOCAR Bonds is available only at *1999, on the websites socarcapital.az, socaristigraz.az, at ASAN Khidmet centers No. 1 and No. 5, as well as at investment companies officially registered in Azerbaijan.