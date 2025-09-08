Uzbekistan, France deepen cooperation across key sectors in Samarkand

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 8. Adiz Boboev met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Uzbekistan, Walid Fouca, at the Samarkand Regional Administration to discuss cooperation, explore new opportunities for partnership, and strengthen bilateral ties across economic, technological, and cultural sectors, Trend reports.

The stakeholders underscored the advantageous trajectory in Uzbekistan–France bilateral relations subsequent to the landmark diplomatic engagement of the French head of state in Uzbekistan. They emphasized the criticality of operationalizing the established initiatives and infusing tangible substance into the strategic alliance.



Throughout the discussions, the potential for amplifying synergies across multiple critical domains was scrutinized comprehensively. Conversations centered around the evolution of contemporary urban frameworks, encompassing tramway systems and various initiatives aimed at optimizing metropolitan habitation.



Agricultural sectors were delineated as a notably advantageous domain for synergistic collaboration. The stakeholders engaged in a comprehensive analysis of the potential integration of cutting-edge French innovations within the regional agronomic landscape, alongside the strategic avenues for the exportation of Uzbek agrarian commodities to the European marketplace.



The discussions encompassed the safeguarding and enhancement of distinctive architectural heritage within the region.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides expressed confidence in the continued fruitful development of mutually beneficial cooperation between the region and France.

Meanwhile, trade between Uzbekistan and France has grown rapidly in recent years, with joint projects involving leading French companies and organizations exceeding $10 billion, reflecting the strength and potential of the bilateral partnership.

