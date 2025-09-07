Tajikistan sees rise in apple harvest in 7M2025
Photo: Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency
Apple harvest in Tajikistan rose nearly 49 percent in January–July 2025, driven by strong yields in Khatlon and regions of republican subordination.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy