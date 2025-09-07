Uzbek furniture exports thrive in Russia, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan
Photo: National Statistics Committee
Uzbekistan’s furniture industry is gaining momentum in regional markets. In the first seven months of 2025, the country exported $10.5 million worth of furniture to 18 countries, marking nearly a $1 million increase compared to last year. Russia, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan remain the largest importers of Uzbek-made furniture, highlighting the sector’s growing role in regional trade.
