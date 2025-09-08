Iranian startups record sharp revenue growth in past year
Iran’s startup sector saw revenues jump by about 60% last year, reaching nearly $32 million, while their share in product sales climbed to more than $6 billion. Banks also ramped up financing, providing roughly $2.5 billion in loans to over 1,500 startups in just four months.
