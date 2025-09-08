Kazakhstan's Turkestan strengthens its industrial capacity with new brick plant

Photo: Akimat (local government) of the Kazakhstan’s Turkestan region

An automated brick factory by LLP "Altyn Land" has opened in Ykylastemir village, Turkestan region, Kazakhstan. Funded by a private entrepreneur at a cost of 2.3 billion tenge ($4.37 million), the plant was built between April and August 2024. It spans 3 hectares, creates 120 jobs, and will produce up to 90 million bricks annually.

