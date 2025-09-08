Nar awarded this year’s top-performing university entrants (PHOTO)

Nar, maintaining its position as the most affordable mobile operator in the country, continues to support long-term social initiatives. For the 2024–2025 academic year, Nar awarded the ten students who achieved the highest scores in university entrance exams with special prizes. Within the framework of this project, organized with the support of Modern.az Information Agency, the awardees received golden numbers, smartphones, and a balance of 700 AZN.

The award ceremony was attended by prominent state officials, public figures, and media representatives, who extended their congratulations to the most successful students of the year. Members of the “Umid Var” Inclusive Creativity Union and the “Children of Azerbaijan” Public Union also performed music and dance pieces, which, along with Nar’s special emphasis on inclusivity across its social projects, were warmly welcomed by the audience.

Nar’s CEO, Gunnar Pahnke, congratulated the students during his speech and wished them success in their future endeavors: “This achievement opens not only the doors of universities but also new opportunities and horizons of thought. At Nar, we believe that supporting education is the most valuable investment in the future of our country.”

For nearly a decade, this annual initiative has demonstrated Nar’s strong commitment to education. More information about Nar’s education-focused social projects can be found here.

