Azerbaijan cuts meat imports, doubles down on exports in 7M2025

Azerbaijan’s meat imports fell to about 25,000 tons in the first seven months of the year, costing roughly $55 million, down nearly 20% from the same period last year. During the same period, meat exports more than doubled, reaching around $770,000, highlighting a growing trend in the country’s meat trade.

