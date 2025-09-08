Azerbaijani Railways steams ahead with summer tourism boom
Azerbaijan Railways reported a significant rise in foreign passengers this summer, with nearly 11,000 tourists traveling by train. The boost highlights growing international interest in Azerbaijan’s rail tourism sector and its role in supporting the broader travel economy.
