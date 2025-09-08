Iran plans to launch numerous SPPs with Bank Maskan's support

Iran plans to commission about 100 new solar power plants with a total capacity of 4 megawatts by March 2026 in cooperation with Maskan Bank. Renewable energy production in the country has already surpassed 600 million kilowatt-hours this year, showing more than 70% growth compared to last year.

