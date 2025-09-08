ECO pledges support to boost Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul train corridor efficiency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. The 14th Meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) High-Level Working Group on the Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul (ITI) Train Corridor opened today in Islamabad, hosted by the Government of Pakistan, Trend reports.

In his opening remarks, the ECO Secretary General thanked Pakistan for its hospitality and highlighted the strategic importance of the ITI multimodal corridor. He noted its potential to serve as a backbone of regional trade, reduce reliance on road transport, and even compete with maritime routes. The Secretary General also referenced the Tehran Declaration of the 13th ECO Ministerial Meeting on Transport and the 17th ECO Summit, both emphasizing the role of regional transport corridors in boosting trade, integration, and sustainable development.

The meeting addressed key issues including the operationalization, extension, and commercialization of the ITI Corridor. En-route countries discussed challenges, explored solutions, and considered measures to accelerate progress. The Secretary General assured participants that the ECO Secretariat is ready to coordinate efforts, promote cooperation, and mobilize resources.

Special attention was given to infrastructure development and addressing missing links, with discussions on mobilizing funding and investment. The Secretary General also stressed the importance of digitalization in enhancing corridor efficiency, highlighting ongoing Secretariat-led projects.

Delegates welcomed the inclusion of private sector engagement on the agenda, recognizing the role of businesses in bringing innovation, efficiency, and sustainability to the corridor.

The ECO Secretariat reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Member States in transforming the ITI Train Corridor into a fully operational, competitive, and sustainable transport artery, linking the ECO region to global markets and deepening regional integration.