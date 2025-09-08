Azerbaijan, China assess investment and production cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8.​ Azerbaijan and China discussed ways to grease the wheels for mutual investments, get the ball rolling on local production, and forge new partnerships, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO).

The discussions took place in Xiamen, Fujian Province, during the 25th China International Fair for Investment and Trade (CIFIT 2025). The event was jointly organized by AZPROMO and the Trade Representative Office of Azerbaijan in China and supported by the economic and trade ministries of both countries. Around 100 entrepreneurs from sectors including industry, energy, transport and logistics, agriculture, and information and communication technology (ICT) participated alongside officials from both sides.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev said that Azerbaijan-China relations have turned a new leaf, and the creation of a comprehensive strategic partnership between our countries has given a significant boost to trade and investment cooperation. He attributed this silver lining to the two countries’ hands-on involvement in the Belt and Road Initiative.

China’s Deputy Minister of Commerce Ling Ji highlighted the growing economic ties with Azerbaijan, noting that Chinese companies are actively collaborating in trade, logistics, industry, and green energy. He also spoke about the increasing indicators of bilateral trade and investment in recent years.

Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev emphasized that China is one of Azerbaijan’s main trade partners, with investment cooperation advancing in practical terms. He noted that joint initiatives in industrial production, renewable energy, agriculture, and ICT are being successfully implemented and that upcoming projects will support production localization and technology transfer.

Deputy Minister of Energy Elnur Soltanov stated that combining Azerbaijan’s solar and wind energy potential with China’s advanced technologies creates favorable conditions for successful joint projects, and future collaboration in the energy transition will continue to expand.

Speakers at the event also included AZPROMO Executive Director Yusif Abdullayev, Deputy Executive Director of the State Oil Fund Bahruz Bahramov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Alat Free Economic Zone Ismayil Manafov, Director-General of the Investment Promotion Agency of the Ministry of Commerce (CIPA) Liu Minqiang, and Director of the Direct Investment Department at the China Investment Corporation Zhang Xiaoqiang. They discussed the investment climate in both countries, opportunities for mutually beneficial projects, and ways to promote trade.

During a panel session, representatives from the Azerbaijan Investment Holding, the Agency for the Development of Economic Zones, China’s Khorgos Economic Development Zone, and companies from the industrial and ICT sectors shared ideas and proposals to strengthen bilateral business contacts. The event concluded with B2B meetings to foster direct cooperation.

AZPROMO was founded in 2003 by the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan to facilitate foreign investment in the non-oil industry and promote exports of non-oil products. The agency's primary objective is to enhance the nation's economy by soliciting international investment and fostering exports in the non-oil sector. To date, the agency has conducted 33 export trips to international destinations under the "Made in Azerbaijan" initiative.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel