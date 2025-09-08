President Tokayev warns about unrestricted migration in Kazakhstan's cities

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 8. The government must implement a unified digital system for tracking migration flows both within the country and from abroad, said the President of Kazakhstan in his annual Address to the people of Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

According to Tokayev, the lack of a centralized accounting system significantly affects the quality of forecasting and the effectiveness of decisions in the regulation of the labor market and especially migration.



“Uncontrolled internal and external migration creates a colossal burden on the infrastructure of our largest cities, which are points of attraction for citizens.

An illustrative case study is the urban center of Astana. In a mere triennium, the demographic landscape of the capital has surged by over 250,000 individuals, with an impressive influx of nearly 100,000 in the preceding fiscal year,” articulated the President of Kazakhstan.



Tokayev further underscored that the augmentation for this fiscal year may surpass this already elevated benchmark.



“The quotidian demand on the urban infrastructure is fundamentally derived from accommodating 1.9 million inhabitants, whereas the officially recorded populace stands at 1.5 million individuals.” To put it differently, over 400,000 individuals—equivalent to the demographic of a mid-sized urban center—are accommodated by the capital beyond the scope of any strategic frameworks. The viability of the urban thermal and hydric infrastructure frameworks is currently jeopardized,” he emphasized.



In light of Tokayev's assertions, it is imperative to undertake a comprehensive evaluation of the underlying factors driving migratory trends from peripheral regions to the capital. Strategic decisions must be formulated to establish alternative hubs of socio-economic magnetism throughout the nation.



“The paradigm of ‘capital aligns with constituents’ must be operationalized, and the allocation of fiscal responsibilities for regional social commitments should undergo a recalibration,” asserted the President of Kazakhstan.

