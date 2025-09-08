Saudi ACWA Power to seal deals with Azerbaijan as part of Baku Water Week

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8.​ Saudi company ACWA Power will sign a public-private partnership (PPP) agreement with Azerbaijan’s State Water Resources Agency during Baku Water Week, Trend reports.

In addition, ACWA Power and the Scientific Research Institute of Water Management and Irrigation plan to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at joint research and experience sharing.

Baku Water Week, happening at the Baku Expo Center from September 10-12, will gather the cream of the crop from government bodies, international companies, and experts to shine a light on the latest technologies and cutting-edge solutions in the water sector.

The first day of the event will feature presentations and discussions on key topics, including drought risk management, the state of the Caspian Sea, and sustainable wastewater management.

On the second day (September 11), the 2nd International Water Management Conference will host more than 40 speakers from 10 countries, covering leadership in water resource management, digitalization, and cross-border cooperation.

The third day (September 12) will feature the 6th Caspian Water Innovation Forum, focusing on the adoption of advanced water-use technologies and environmental protection.

