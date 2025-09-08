Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin faces price drop
Iran’s adoption of a floating exchange rate has led to fluctuating prices of Bahar Azadi gold coins, with recent declines reflecting ongoing market volatility amid changing currency values.
