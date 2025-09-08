Azerbaijan moves forward with trial of Armenians accused of war crimes (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8.​ At the open court hearing on the criminal cases of citizens of the Republic of Armenia Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkady Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, David Ishkhanyan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others, accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and waging of an aggressive war, genocide, against Azerbaijan, the court examined documents related to many crimes committed against Azerbaijanis in 1988-1990, Trend reports.

