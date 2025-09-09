SIIS highlights Azerbaijan's potential to enhance its role in regional economic dev't

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9.​ Azerbaijan has the potential to play an even more significant and constructive role in developing economic cooperation throughout the region, President of the Shanghai Institutes for International Studies (SIIS) Chen Dongxiao told media, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the 13th Meeting of the CICA Think Tank Forum on the theme "Resonance of Development and Security: Regional Cooperation and Governance in the Institutional Transformation of CICA" in Baku today.

According to him, Azerbaijan places a high premium on regional connectivity, particularly the Middle Corridor, and is keen on weaving its programs into the fabric of Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative.

Dongxiao noted that the Azerbaijani government is fully aware that the flow, or freer movement of market factors, capital, services, and investment, will contribute to the further development of the country's economy.

He further emphasized Beijing's unwavering dedication to fortifying enhanced economic and political synergies with Azerbaijan.

The Shanghai Institutes for International Studies (SIIS) was founded in 1960. It is a government-associated think tank focused on research pertaining to international politics, economy, security, and China's foreign policy. For the last sixty years, SIIS has been instrumental in executing strategic research, offering policy suggestions, and enhancing the comprehension of international politics, economics, security, and other domains. It has developed into a significant institution that informs and shapes China's foreign policy and global engagement, and is recognized as one of the most powerful think tanks in China and globally. Recently, SIIS has enhanced its prominence by significantly contributing to the expansion of Shanghai's worldwide linkages and the advancement of China's international communications.

