Azerbaijani parliament speaker paints Zangezur corridor's game-changing role for Eurasia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9.​ The Zangezur corridor is changing the transport map of Eurasia and opening up new opportunities, Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova said, Trend reports.

She made the remark at a special meeting on the topic "Washington agreements: a triumph of peace diplomacy and wise leadership" held within the framework of the parliament's extraordinary session.

The presenter emphasized the pivotal significance of the Zangezur corridor within the geopolitical framework.



Gafarova also articulated the cessation of the operational dynamics of the OSCE Minsk Group, underscoring that this will facilitate the advancement of the peace process.



"The groundwork for sustained tranquility and collaborative synergy is currently being established within our geopolitical sphere." This serves as a definitive manifestation of the peace diplomacy and strategic leadership exhibited by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev," she underscored.

