Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 9

Economy Materials 9 September 2025 10:27 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 9, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 1 currency went up, while 45 currencies dropped compared to September 8.

The official rate for $1 is 580,064 rials, while one euro is valued at 679,577 rials. On September 8, the euro was priced at 672,098 rials.

Currency

Rial on September 9

Rial on September 8

1 US dollar

USD

575,139

580,064

1 British pound

GBP

778,994

782,657

1 Swiss franc

CHF

724,810

726,803

1 Swedish króna

SEK

61,455

61,784

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

57,550

57,757

1 Danish krone

DKK

90,498

91,003

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,537

6,574

1 UAE Dirham

AED

156,607

157,958

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,883,446

1,896,627

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

202,917

205,705

100 Japanese yen

JPY

389,653

393,409

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

73,801

74,395

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,495,238

1,506,690

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

416,126

419,436

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

341,576

341,820

1 South African rand

ZAR

32,874

32,970

1 Turkish lira

TRY

13,935

14,065

1 Russian ruble

RUB

6,973

7,129

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

158,005

159,358

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,916

44,267

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

45

1 Australian dollar

AUD

378,996

380,281

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

153,370

154,684

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,529,625

1,542,723

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

448,131

451,436

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

472,687

476,409

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,054

19,212

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

274

276

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

408,355

410,677

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

106,320

106,920

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

80,670

81,319

100 Thai baht

THB

1,814,183

1,806,242

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

136,367

137,219

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

414,834

418,323

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

811,197

818,144

1 euro

EUR

675,757

679,577

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

107,451

108,075

1 Georgian lari

GEL

213,585

215,385

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

34,993

35,313

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,412

8,494

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

170,139

171,650

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

338,333

341,189

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,014,692

1,021,176

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

60,917

61,610

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

164,434

165,698

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

3,756

3,783

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 846,050 rials and $1 costs 720,076 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 821,407 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 699,103 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 997 thousand –1 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.15–1.18 million rials.

