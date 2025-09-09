Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 9

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 9, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 1 currency went up, while 45 currencies dropped compared to September 8.

The official rate for $1 is 580,064 rials, while one euro is valued at 679,577 rials. On September 8, the euro was priced at 672,098 rials.

Currency Rial on September 9 Rial on September 8 1 US dollar USD 575,139 580,064 1 British pound GBP 778,994 782,657 1 Swiss franc CHF 724,810 726,803 1 Swedish króna SEK 61,455 61,784 1 Norwegian krone NOK 57,550 57,757 1 Danish krone DKK 90,498 91,003 1 Indian rupee INR 6,537 6,574 1 UAE Dirham AED 156,607 157,958 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,883,446 1,896,627 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 202,917 205,705 100 Japanese yen JPY 389,653 393,409 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 73,801 74,395 1 Omani rial OMR 1,495,238 1,506,690 1 Canadian dollar CAD 416,126 419,436 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 341,576 341,820 1 South African rand ZAR 32,874 32,970 1 Turkish lira TRY 13,935 14,065 1 Russian ruble RUB 6,973 7,129 1 Qatari riyal QAR 158,005 159,358 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,916 44,267 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 45 1 Australian dollar AUD 378,996 380,281 1 Saudi riyal SAR 153,370 154,684 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,529,625 1,542,723 1 Singapore dollar SGD 448,131 451,436 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 472,687 476,409 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,054 19,212 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 274 276 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 408,355 410,677 1 Libyan dinar LYD 106,320 106,920 1 Chinese yuan CNY 80,670 81,319 100 Thai baht THB 1,814,183 1,806,242 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 136,367 137,219 1,000 South Korean won KRW 414,834 418,323 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 811,197 818,144 1 euro EUR 675,757 679,577 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 107,451 108,075 1 Georgian lari GEL 213,585 215,385 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 34,993 35,313 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,412 8,494 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 170,139 171,650 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 338,333 341,189 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,014,692 1,021,176 1 Tajik somoni TJS 60,917 61,610 1 Turkmen manat TMT 164,434 165,698 Venezuelan bolívar VES 3,756 3,783

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 846,050 rials and $1 costs 720,076 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 821,407 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 699,103 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 997 thousand –1 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.15–1.18 million rials.

