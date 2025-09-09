Cambodian expert highlights need to foster peace and security across ASEAN and CICA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. It is important to determine how to promote peace, security, and joint development, taking into account the security architecture of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the principles of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), the president of the Asian Perspectives Institute of Cambodia, Chheng Kimlong said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the 13th meeting of the CICA Think Tanks Forum on “Resonance of Development and Security: Regional Cooperation and Governance in the Institutional Transformation of CICA.”

“It is necessary to develop ‘neighborly’ diplomacy - regional, people-oriented diplomacy aimed at strengthening trust between countries. Such diplomacy should be active and set aside differences in political ideologies,” he said.

Chheng Kimlong noted that ASEAN is taking confident steps in promoting the free movement of people, although much remains to be done to further liberalize the region, attract more people, and stimulate labor mobility.

“The free movement of people also implies the free movement of technology, technical ideas, digital technologies, and innovations,” he said.

Kimlong added that ASEAN's vision for peace, development, and security is based on mutual cooperation, trust, and partnership.