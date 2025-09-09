Agreements reached during President Ilham Aliyev’s Washington visit hold historical importance - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9.​ The agreements reached during President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Washington are of historic significance, the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova said, Trend reports.

She made the remark at a special meeting on “A Triumph of Peace Diplomacy and Wise Leadership,” held as part of an extraordinary session of parliament.

According to her, the Washington agreements have influenced not only the development of US-Azerbaijani relations and the peace agenda, but also the processes in the South Caucasus as a whole:

“The historic agreements reached by the president in the US are one of the greatest successes achieved in continuation of the political course of the national leader,” she added.

She stated that the establishment of US-Azerbaijani relations is an extremely important issue:

“The step taken by US President Donald Trump, based on peace and cooperation, plays an important role. The signing in Washington, witnessed by Trump, of a joint declaration between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the initialing of a peace agreement represent the triumph of truth and justice.”