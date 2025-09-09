MP portrays particulars of Azerbaijan-Armenia peace concord

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9.​ Today's reality is an indication of Azerbaijan and Armenia's readiness for peace, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Legal Policy and State Building Ali Huseynli said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a special meeting on the topic "Washington agreements: a triumph of peace diplomacy and wise leadership" held within the framework of the parliament's extraordinary session.

"The agreement reached in Washington, the capital of the United States, has become a reality that brings peace closer to us," the MP added.

To recall, on August 8, 2025, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, facilitated by the mediation of United States President Donald Trump, initialed a strategic accord and executed a joint declaration underscoring the imperative to perpetuate endeavors aimed at the formalization and ultimate ratification of the agreement.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel