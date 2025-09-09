Uzbekistan rolls out key sectors pulling in overseas investments
Uzbekistan continues to attract significant foreign investment, with over 16,600 enterprises operating across the country. Joint ventures and wholly foreign-owned companies are increasingly active in trade, industry, construction, and other key sectors, reflecting the nation’s growing appeal to international investors.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy