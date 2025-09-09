Uzbekistan seeing substantial augmentation in its transportation service infrastructure

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 9. The total amount of transportation services in Uzbekistan reached 98.3 trillion soums (about $8.77 billion) between January and July of 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Committee shows that this represents an 11.7 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Transport services accounted for 18.1 percent of the total volume of market services rendered in the country.

The regions with the highest volumes of transport services were: