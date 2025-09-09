Azerbaijani development by GL Group, applying artificial intelligence in seismic research, was presented in the US (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9.​ GL Group is the first oil and gas company in the region to implement post-stack seismic data processing technology using artificial intelligence at oil and gas fields onshore.

The results were presented at the International Meeting for Applied Geoscience and Energy (IMAGE 2025) held in Houston, USA.

IMAGE 2025 is the world’s largest annual forum in the field of geoscience and engineering.

The event is jointly organized by the Society of Exploration Geophysicists (SEG), the American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG), and the Society for Sedimentary Geology (SEPM). This year, the conference gathered over 7,800 participants, more than 1,100 technical presentations, about 260 exhibitors, and representatives from 93 countries. Out of many companies globally, GL Group was chosen to present its experience in implementing artificial intelligence in seismic data processing for oil and gas fields.

The presentation was delivered by Kenan Aliyev, Director of Reservoir Management, and Leyla Ismayilova, Petrophysicist at GL Group. They highlighted the integration of AI technologies into seismic interpretation at the Kursangi and Garabaghli fields in the Salyan region, operated by Salyan Oil Limited, an affiliate of GL Group.

“Integrating artificial intelligence into our seismic workflows has enabled us to identify new development opportunities at fields long considered fully explored. This marks a significant step forward in enhancing the efficiency of mature field development,” said Kenan Aliyev.

The project was carried out in partnership with Waverity, a company specializing in AI-driven seismic processing. By applying advanced algorithms, specialists significantly improved the quality of existing seismic data, revealing deeper and previously unexplored zones beyond the reach of traditional analysis methods.

Asif Zeynalov, CEO and Chairman of the Advisory Board of GL Group, emphasized: “These results strongly support our strategy of adopting high-tech and digital solutions in our operations. To achieve this, GL Group deploys the latest available technologies and applies new solutions, engages highly skilled subject-matter experts, and secures top talent for the organization.

GL Group’s participation in IMAGE 2025 also included a technical poster session focused on the company’s ongoing initiatives in research and field development.

About GL Group

GL Group operates five oil and gas fields across Azerbaijan, including "Kursangi" and "Garabaghli" in the Salyan region and "Buzovna-Mashtaga," "Gala," and "Zyria" on the Absheron Peninsula. The group of companies’ portfolio includes operating companies such as "Salyan Oil Limited," "Taghiyev Operating Company," and "GL Technical Services" LLC, which provides technical services in the oil and gas industry. In its first international move, GL Group in 2024 acquired a 25% stake in Canadian Gazelle Energy Limited’s highly prospective gas license in Türkiye's Thrace Basin. For more information about GL Group and its strategic initiatives, please visit www.gl.world.