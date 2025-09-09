US delegation explores Middle Corridor’s untapped economic potential

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. A US delegation is traveling through the region to showcase the potential untapped opportunities of the Middle Corridor region, Trend reports.

This was stated during a briefing on the results of the US business delegation's visit to Baku.

"So, this three-country trade mission is a commitment to the Middle Corridor region, certified by the US Trade Service. It is important to note that this particular trade mission is supported by the US government, and in particular, the US Department of Commerce. We are traveling through the region to showcase the potential untapped opportunities of the Middle Corridor region, which begins in Kazakhstan, passes through Azerbaijan, and ends in Türkiye," the information notes.

As noted, the Eurasian geopolitical landscape has changed significantly, as has the Middle Corridor.

"During our trip to Kazakhstan, to Aktau, we witnessed the rapid development taking place there. We listened to the leadership of Mangystau and the akimat. They presented us with the future development of the city and the port. From there, we boarded a ferry. We traveled all the way from Aktau to the Caspian Sea. We arrived here in Baku, in Alat, on Sunday. We immediately went to meetings with the leadership of the Baku International Maritime Trade Council and the leadership of the Alat Free Economic Zone. There, we learned a lot and witnessed how the freight transport landscape is changing. We see a lot of cargo arriving and departing. We listened to the port management. They presented us with future development projects and their vision for the future of the port in Azerbaijan and in a broader context, on a regional scale. In Baku, we had very productive meetings with the ministers of economy, transport, and digital development," the statement reads.