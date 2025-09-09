China spotlights Azerbaijan's key part in its economic relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9.​ Azerbaijan has always been an important part of practical cooperation in China's economic relations, Lu Mei, ambassador of the country, said at an event dedicated to the 5th anniversary of the European Rail Express route and the welcoming ceremony of train 237 (Yiwu-Baku) passing through the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, Trend reports.

She kicked off by expressing her heartfelt thanks to the Chinese and foreign guests who showed up for the train's welcoming ceremony and congratulated the train on rolling into Baku.

Then, the ambassador emphasized that the China-Europe Railway Express is a flagship project and symbolic brand of the Belt and Road Initiative.

"It operates a total of more than 110,000 trains, gradually building a smooth, efficient, multi-directional, and interconnected network of external channels from land to sea. China effectively promotes the expansion of its high-level opening-up to the outside world, improves the welfare of countries along the route, and ensures the stability and prosperity of the supply chain.

In June this year, a new logistics channel was opened in Zhejiang Province. The train, loaded with 100 standard containers of daily necessities, clothing, equipment, accessories, and other products, departed from Zhejiang Province and passed directly from the Caspian Sea to Baku through rail, sea, and multimodal transportation modes. This has given impetus to the promotion of trade exchanges between countries along the route and the promotion of regional economic development," she said.

Mei emphasized that Azerbaijan has been leveraging its strategic geographical positioning to enhance the operational efficacy of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor in recent years.

"Azerbaijan has always been an important part of practical cooperation in China's economic relations. From January through June this year, China-Azerbaijan operated 225 freight trains, which is twice as many as in the same period last year.

With the joint efforts of the two countries, the China-Europe Railway Express will develop towards higher quality, better efficiency, and greater safety," the ambassador concluded.

