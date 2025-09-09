China aims to further enhance co-op with Azerbaijan in TITR construction - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9.​ Azerbaijan, a key hub on the ancient Silk Road, is a staunch supporter and active participant in the Belt and Road Initiative, the vice governor and member of the party group of the People's Government of Zhejiang Province (China), Ke Jixin said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a welcoming ceremony dedicated to the 5th anniversary of the European Railway Express and the 237th train (Yiwu-Baku) running on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

The official noted that from ancient times to the present day, the merchant ships of the Port of Baku and the camel bells of the Silk Road testify to the deep friendship between the Chinese and Azerbaijani peoples, which has resulted from mutual exchange and learning.

''With the deep integration of the One Belt, One Road initiative and the Silk Road revival strategy in Azerbaijan, the advantages of the country's location as a crossroads connecting Azerbaijan with the Eurasian continent are becoming increasingly apparent.

The China-Europe Railway Express is a remarkable achievement in the joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative. Over the past 10 years, Zhejiang Province has attached great importance to it and actively promoted it. We have opened 24 regular routes to Europe, Central Asia, and other destinations. In total, more than 14,000 trains run on these routes.

The nomenclature of transported goods has expanded to more than 50,000 items in 26 main categories, including original electronic products, mechanical parts, new energy equipment, agricultural products, and cross-border e-commerce goods, connecting more than 50 countries and 160 cities on the Eurasian continent,'' he emphasized.

The vice governor stressed that Azerbaijan is a key hub on the Trans-Caspian international route: "Thanks to deep cooperation and joint development in improving the efficiency of China-Europe freight trains, organizing cargo procurement, and developing markets, it has become an indispensable bridge connecting us with the European market and providing strong support for the development of international trade routes.

We will build a more efficient network of channels. We hope that through this event, we will be able to further deepen cooperation with Azerbaijan in the construction of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor, optimize the infrastructure and organization of China-Europe freight train transportation, as well as industrial cooperation, promote comprehensive interconnection of sea, land, and air transport, and use this opportunity to jointly organize effective and uninterrupted international logistics," he added.

"Together, we will develop a more prosperous trade ecosystem. Azerbaijan is a major exporter of energy and agricultural products. Zhejiang has significant advantages in the digital economy, equipment manufacturing, and cross-border e-commerce. The market needs of both sides are complementary. We hope to use rail links to further deepen trade exchanges, stimulate industrial investment, and jointly create new drivers of economic growth," Ke Jixin concluded.