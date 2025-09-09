Kazakhstan and Pakistan set to expand cooperation across key economic sectors

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 9. As part of the official visit to Pakistan, the Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu, held a series of meetings with the leadership of leading Pakistani companies representing key sectors of the economy to discuss bilateral cooperation, Trend reports via the Kazakh MFA.

During the meeting with the CEO of Fauji Foundation, Anwar Ali Haider, promising areas of cooperation and implementation of joint projects with the foundation’s subsidiaries, including Fauji Fertilizer, Mari Energies, Askari Bank, and Fauji Food, were discussed.

“The possibilities of expanding cooperation in the fields of agriculture, mineral fertilizer production, food products, and building materials, as well as strengthening banking ties between Kazakhstan and Pakistan, were considered. An agreement was reached to intensify contacts between Fauji Foundation and Samruk-Kazyna for the practical implementation of the outlined plans and to conduct mutual visits to explore current opportunities and prepare a step-by-step cooperation plan,” the statement said.

Moreover, prospects for transport and logistics partnership were the subject of discussion with the CEO of National Logistics Corporation, Farrukh Shahzad. The interlocutors identified specific measures to develop a partnership in the field of logistics. The Kazakh delegation presented an initiative to create a joint Kazakh-Pakistani transport and logistics consortium involving key operators from both countries. Its implementation will allow combining efforts for more efficient use of existing potential and expanding mutual supplies.

Furthermore, with the chairman of TCS Logistics, Khalid Nawaz Awan, opportunities for participation in large-scale infrastructure projects implemented by Kazakhstan were discussed. The Minister noted that, by the order of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the development of transport and logistics infrastructure is defined as a strategic priority. Among the key initiatives is the construction of a railway through Afghanistan, which will connect the Eurasian and Central Asian markets with Pakistan and provide access to the countries of the Persian Gulf, Africa, and Southeast Asia.

Following the meetings, the Kazakh side expressed gratitude for the shown interest and confirmed readiness for further constructive dialogue aimed at the practical implementation of the discussed initiatives.