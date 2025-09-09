National Bank of Kazakhstan warns of widening income-service deficit
Photo: National Bank of Kazakhstan
According to the National Bank of Kazakhstan's August 2025 report, the country is expected to face a deeper deficit in its income and services balances through 2027. Key factors include increased outbound travel by citizens and higher net profits repatriated by foreign investors.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy