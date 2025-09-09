US official lauds digital-bound strategic advantages presented by Middle Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9.​ The Middle Corridor presents numerous opportunities to enhance both digital and physical connectivity, said Jeff Erlich, executive director of the American Chamber of Commerce in Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

Speaking at a briefing following a visit by an American business delegation to Baku, Erlich underscored the infrastructural deficit prevalent among the ports situated along the corridor.

"We crossed by ferry from the port of Kuryk in Kazakhstan to the port of Alyat in Azerbaijan. Alat in Azerbaijan seemed ten years ahead of Kuryk. It is much larger in scale, and the infrastructure is far more developed. Kazakhstan’s ports clearly need investment, and they understand this themselves. They require more terminals and ship capacity, as well as dredging works to combat the Caspian Sea’s declining water levels," he said.

Erlich also pointed out that the ball is rolling on customs modernization, with authorities pulling out all the stops to streamline and harmonize procedures, paving the way for smooth sailing in single-window transit across multiple countries.

"There are many opportunities here to improve digital and physical connectivity, which also opens possibilities for adding new links in the value chain in Kazakhstan. One company in the business delegation is considering building an oil refinery near the port of Aktau, which would allow crude oil to be processed into higher-value products, largely relying on this Trans-Caspian route," he added.

