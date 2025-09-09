Azerbaijan attends "Gymnastics for All" trainings in Estonia's Tallinn (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9.​ Azerbaijani coaches Ayna Mammadova and Alfiya Mantova have taken part in the 4th Educational Long Weekend, a traditional event (trainings) of European Gymnastics in the category "Gymnastics for All," in Tallinn, Estonia, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation told Trend.

The event was attended by 33 participants from 15 countries.

During the trainings, specialists from various European countries swapped stories and shared their know-how, rolling up their sleeves for seminars and hands-on exercises.



The participants were shown the ropes with fresh methods and inclusive approaches in this field, along with shining examples of programs that can be rolled out for the growth of mass gymnastics.



In the grand scheme of things, the representatives chewed the fat about bolstering international cooperation while also spreading the word about gymnastics as a ticket to a healthy lifestyle for the masses.

The Azerbaijani delegation also actively participated in both theoretical and practical sessions and shared their experiences.

To note, Ruslan Eyvazov, a member of the Technical Committee of European Gymnastics and Azerbaijan's national representative in Europe, also attended the event.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel