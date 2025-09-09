Azerbaijan hosts inaugural gathering of ECO Clean Energy Center Board of Directors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9.​ The first meeting of the Board of Directors of the Clean Energy Center of the Economic Cooperation Organization (CECECO) was held online, the Ministry of Energy told Trend.

Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said that the importance of starting the Clean Energy Center is also emphasized in the final document of the 17th ECO Summit—the Khankendi Communiqué.

The center will support the development of renewable energy projects and energy transition in the region by strengthening existing and potential energy partnerships between the organization and its member states.

"We are currently cooperating with three OIC members—Türkiye, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan—on the creation of green energy corridors. The Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Europe and Central Asia-Azerbaijan green energy corridors are strategic initiatives aimed at the development of regional energy relations and the regional electricity market.

These projects will strengthen energy cooperation in the ECO region, connect regional energy networks, and create a single strategic platform to achieve emission reductions," the minister added.

The assembly acknowledged that, in its capacity as a host nation, Azerbaijan is dedicated to bolstering the center, positing that it will facilitate advancements towards national, regional, and ECO-wide objectives for an equitable energy transition.



The ECO Secretary-General, Asad Majeed Khan, articulated his appreciation to Azerbaijan for its pivotal role in facilitating the establishment of the Clean Energy Center.



The secretary-general articulated that the initiatives undertaken to inaugurate the center serve as a testament to Azerbaijan's resolute and proactive engagement in fostering regional collaboration and advancing the carbon footprint mitigation framework.

"We are confident that the Center will become a strong component of the global network of regional sustainable energy centers," he added.

The organization's member states—Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Türkiye, Pakistan, and the UNIDO—took part in the meeting.

The meeting emphasized that active participation and support will be provided in the center's activities so that the countries can implement the green energy agenda in accordance with global trends and in a coordinated manner.

During the meeting, the Internal Regulations of the Center were approved, and Aysel Yagubova was appointed Executive Director of the Clean Energy Center.

The decision was made to hold the second meeting of the Board of Directors in the first half of 2026.

The Clean Energy Centre for the ECO region (CECECO) initiated its preliminary operational phase on November 15, 2024, coinciding with the COP29 Climate Change Conference held in Baku, Azerbaijan. Although this represented a pivotal advancement, the resolution to inaugurate the Center in Azerbaijan received endorsement in November 2021, and its foundational documentation was undergoing the concluding phases of ratification in July 2025, with legislative endorsement awaiting confirmation.

