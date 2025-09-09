CICA betting on Azerbaijan's chairmanship making waves in forum's future

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9.​ Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) will make a significant contribution to the formation of the forum's future, the Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Kairat Sarybay said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the 13th Meeting of the CICA Think Tank Forum on the theme "Resonance of Development and Security: Regional Cooperation and Governance in the Institutional Transformation of CICA" in Baku today.

"It's impossible to ensure security without mutual trust, and this is the main mission of CICA—to strengthen trust between member states, developing it through confidence-building measures, practical steps, and initiatives on the ground with the participation of youth, women, and business representatives.

At the same time, an effective institutional base is also needed, so CICA is undergoing a transformation process to become a full-fledged international organization. I'm confident that Azerbaijan's chairmanship will make a significant contribution to the future of CICA," he added.

Sarybay highlighted that CICA stands as the sole pan-Asian organization for comprehensive security, touching on five key areas of interaction: the military-political dimension and the realm of new challenges and threats, along with the economic, environmental, and humanitarian dimensions.

At the 1992 UN General Assembly, Kazakhstan's then-President Nursultan Nazarbayev proposed the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA). The Declaration on Principles Guiding Relations between CICA Member States and the Almaty Act, approved in 1999 and 2002, respectively, are the organization's basic texts. Asian nations welcomed the CICA plan. The interested countries met for seven years to explore CICA modalities and create basic papers. On September 14, 1999, 15 member states attended the first CICA Ministers of Foreign Affairs meeting. CICA Member States adopted the Declaration on Principles Guiding Relations during this meeting.

